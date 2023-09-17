Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma heaps praise at Siraj and Co, says 'our seamers have been working really hard'
Story highlights
Mohammed Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In a contest that lasted for little over three hours, Siraj was seen in sublime form as he wreaked havoc with four wickets in the fourth over of the Sri Lanka innings.
Mohammed Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In a contest that lasted for little over three hours, Siraj was seen in sublime form as he wreaked havoc with four wickets in the fourth over of the Sri Lanka innings.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for the pace attack as they helped thrash Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17. A 10-wicket win for India saw them clinch their eighth title in the Asia Cup as they dominated the co-hosts. The pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj saw India bowl out Sri Lanka for 50 runs with him scalping six wickets in a one-sided final. India will now build momentum for the ODI World Cup that takes place in October and November in their own backyard.
That moment when #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma received the #AsiaCup2023 Trophy from the hands of Mr. Jay Shah, President, Asian Cricket Council & Honorary Secretary, BCCI 🏆 👏 #INDvSL | @ImRo45 | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/mmw0kqj9vF— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2023
Rohit heaps praise
trending now
“I was standing in the slips, and something we take pride in - our seamers have been working really hard. Very very clear in their mind. It was good to see that. Such a performance we will cherish for a long time.
“I never thought it's going to do that much. Comes down to the skillset of individuals. Siraj has to be given a lot of credit. Rare for seamers to move the ball in the air and off the pitch. He's coming off age. We did everything we could've achieved as a team in this tournament,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.
ALSO READ | 'Not capable of being in team if...,' says former Pakistan batter Younis Khan on skipper Babar Azam
India clinch Asia Cup 2023
Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In a contest that lasted for little over three hours, Siraj was seen in sublime form as he wreaked havoc with four wickets in the fourth over of the Sri Lanka innings. Sri Lanka who initially decided to bat first had only two batters with double-digit scores while five players were dismissed for a duck. The entire team was bowled out for 50 as they recorded their lowest total in the Asia Cup.
What next for India?
The Men in Blue will now take on Australia in a three-match ODI series that will start on Friday, September 22. The Indian team will face the men from down under before the ODI World Cup while England will also be on the itinerary when in the warm-up game on Saturday, September 30. The hosts will target a third ODI World Cup with home advantage a key factor. India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 when they last hosted the tournament.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.