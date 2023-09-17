Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma heaps praise at Siraj and Co, says 'our seamers have been working really hard'

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for the pace attack as they helped thrash Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17. A 10-wicket win for India saw them clinch their eighth title in the Asia Cup as they dominated the co-hosts. The pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj saw India bowl out Sri Lanka for 50 runs with him scalping six wickets in a one-sided final. India will now build momentum for the ODI World Cup that takes place in October and November in their own backyard.

Rohit heaps praise

“I was standing in the slips, and something we take pride in - our seamers have been working really hard. Very very clear in their mind. It was good to see that. Such a performance we will cherish for a long time.

“I never thought it's going to do that much. Comes down to the skillset of individuals. Siraj has to be given a lot of credit. Rare for seamers to move the ball in the air and off the pitch. He's coming off age. We did everything we could've achieved as a team in this tournament,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

India clinch Asia Cup 2023

Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In a contest that lasted for little over three hours, Siraj was seen in sublime form as he wreaked havoc with four wickets in the fourth over of the Sri Lanka innings. Sri Lanka who initially decided to bat first had only two batters with double-digit scores while five players were dismissed for a duck. The entire team was bowled out for 50 as they recorded their lowest total in the Asia Cup.

What next for India?

The Men in Blue will now take on Australia in a three-match ODI series that will start on Friday, September 22. The Indian team will face the men from down under before the ODI World Cup while England will also be on the itinerary when in the warm-up game on Saturday, September 30. The hosts will target a third ODI World Cup with home advantage a key factor. India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 when they last hosted the tournament.

