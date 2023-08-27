Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan call up rising Test star Saud Shakeel in place of Tayyab Tahir in 17-man squad

Pakistan has strengthened their batting lineup by adding rising Test star Saud Shakeel to the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup 2023. The left-handed batter has replaced Tayyab Tahir in the team, who will now travel with the side for the six-team tournament as a reserve player.

In his brief career, Shakeel has played just five ODIs, including the recently concluded final One-Day against Afghanistan in Colombo, which Pakistan won by 59 runs. Shakeel scored nine off six balls before getting run out.

He, however, made his name with his exploits in Tests, where in seven matches played, Shakeel has scored six fifties and two centuries, including a match-winning 208* against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test recently. With 875 runs in 13 outings, Shakeel averages close to 88. Meanwhile, in List A matches, Shakeel has scored 2489 runs at 44.44.

Here is the updated Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023 –

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim. Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

Pakistan players to assemble in Multan before Asia Cup

The Asia Cup-bound Pakistan players, who were part of the ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, will reach Multan on Sunday. Per a PCB release, three players – Imam-ul-Haq, Captain Babar Azam and seamer Naseem Shah will first travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the team in Multan on Monday.

Upon attaining the number one status in ODIs following the Afghanistan series, the Pakistan Team looks to take the cricket world by storm in the two upcoming multi-team events – Asia Cup 2023 and Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam-led side will face Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup on August 30 in Multan.

The team will then travel to Pallekele in Sri Lanka for the marquee clash against arch-rivals India on Saturday, September 2. If India and Pakistan qualify for the next round, they will face off again in the tournament.

Both teams will see each other next in the Cricket World Cup on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Heading into the mega event, India and Pakistan are favourites to reach the semis, given their hold in the subcontinent conditions and with the squad at the helm.