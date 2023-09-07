Asia Cup 2023: Former opener lauds Mohammad Rizwan before India clash, claims 'he is a warrior'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was full of praise for Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan after he helped his side start on a positive note in the Super Four leg of the Asia Cup 2023. Rizwan’s unbeaten 63 coupled with Imam-ul-Haq’s well-made 78-run knock helped Pakistan to a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Chopra full of praise for Rizwan

"Mohammad Rizwan - I like this player a lot. He is a warrior and he keeps fighting. The more pressure you put on him, the more he flourishes. Whether you play him in T20Is, ODIs or Tests, somehow whenever Pakistan are struggling, it brings the best out of him,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

Pakistan needed Rizwan and Co to be at their fluent best in the first Super Four clash as they continued their winning momentum. Rizwan in particular has been in great touch for the side having scored five fifties in the ODI format since the turn of the year.

"Here also he stayed till the end and won them the match. He played very good sweeps and danced down the wicket to hit over cover. He plays spin extremely well and he has a very good pick-up shot against fast bowling. So Mohammad Rizwan is actually a very, very good player."

India vs Pakistan clash on cards

Rizwan’s next challenge will be against India in the high-voltage clash on Sunday, September 10. Pakistan were at their fluent best with the ball in the group stage meeting as they will look to beat India for the sixth time in the tournament. However, the contest was called off due to rain on Saturday.

Sunday’s clash will be the 15th meeting between the sides at the continental event with India leading 7-5 on the head-to-head tally. India qualified for the Super Four after beating Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed contest while Pakistan beat the same opposition by 238 runs. The superior net run rate saw the co-hosts qualify as group winners for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

