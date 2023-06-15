Asia Cup 2023 Dates Announced: Check full schedule, teams, date & venue released by Asian Cricket Council

Asia Cup 2023 Dates Announced: Asian Cricket Council has officially announced the dates and venues for Asia Cup 2023. In a press release, the ACC declared that the dates for Asia Cup 2023 will be August 31 to September 17. The tournament will take place in a hybrid model as Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host Asia Cup 2023 together. The press release said, "We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17, and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka."

"The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest," the release further stated. Asia Cup will return to Pakistan after 15 years.

Here's everything you need to know about Asia Cup 2023. When will the Asia Cup 2023 be played? The Asia Cup 2023 will commence on August 31 and end on September 17. Which teams will participate in Asia Cup 2023? Five countries will take part in Asia Cup 2023. They are India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Asia Cup 2023: What is a hybrid model in cricket? Asia Cup 2023 will follow the hybrid model in which two countries can host one championship. Thus, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup 2023 together.

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Check full squads, schedule, venue, live stream & all you need to know for England vs Australia How many matches will be there in Asia Cup 2023? The teams will square off in 13 ODI matches. Pakistan will host four games, and Sri Lanka will host the other nine. Where can I watch Asia Cup 2023 live in India? In India, mobile users can watch the Asia Cup 2023 live on Disney+ Hotstar for free. A few days ago, Disney+ Hotstar lifted the paywall for its mobile users for Asia Cup 2023. "Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region," said Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar.