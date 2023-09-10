Asia Cup 2023: Cut-off time extended to 90 min, 20 overrun chase on cards between India vs Pakistan

The cut-off time for the rain-curtailed India and Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup on Sunday has been extended from 60 minutes to 90 minutes along with the possibility of a 20-over run-chase scenario as well.

As per the latest updates, the cut-off time for the game for time is now 12 am (local time) and the 20-over clash between the two sides can begin as late as 10.36 pm (local time), ESPNcricinfo reported, adding that the next inspection will take place at 7.30 pm.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Indian head coach Rahul Dravid were on the field, inspecting the puddles of water left by the rain.

Earlier in the day, for the second time this Asia Cup, rain played spoilsport in a clash involving traditional rivals India and Pakistan, as the blockbuster Super Four clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was halted after heavy showers forced the ground staff to bring on the covers.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened.

However, before the teams were forced back to the dressing rooms, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

Earlier, in the tournament, both teams squared off in the group stage, with India posting a total of 266 in the first innings. However, rain washed out the game thereafter.

However, unlike the last clash, a reserve day was announced for the Super Four clash by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday.

If there is no further action in the Super Four clash on Sunday, the match will resume on Monday from the point where it was halted.

India will resume their innings from 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat and Rahul unbeaten.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE