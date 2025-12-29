/Ashes: England quick ruled out of SCG Test; Australia lock in Khawaja amid his future uncertainty

England have had a tough time on this tour Down Under, having lost the away Ashes inside 11 days and also its three first-team quicks heading into the New Year’s Test in Sydney, the latest of whom is seamer Gus Atkinson, to a hamstring injury. After pacers Mark Wood (knee) and Jofra Archer (side strain) got ruled out after the second and third Test, respectively, the tourists now lost Atkinson, who picked up three wickets across two innings at the MCG, for the fifth Test.

Atkinson appeared to strain his hamstring on the second day in Melbourne while bowling the final delivery of his fifth over of Australia’s second innings. The lanky quick left the field immediately and went for the scans; he did not return to the field afterwards and was not required to bat (as England completed the run chase with four wickets remaining).

England chased 175 on day two to end their 18-match losing streak in Australia, clinching their first Test win Down Under since winning the SCG Test 14 years ago in 2011.



Meanwhile, England have opted against roping in his replacement with just one Test remaining, as they have several players warming the benches (to pick from), including two seamers – Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher, alongside off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Khawaja locked in for SCG Test



Amid concerns around his Test future, Usman Khawaja has been locked in (playing XI) for the Sydney Test, head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed in the latest development. He also commented on the rumours of Khawaja, now 39, potentially announcing his international retirement following the final home Test this season, adding that there have been no conversations around this in the lead-up to the SCG Test, and that Khawaja is confirmed to start in the playing XI.



"We've been really clear that we haven't had a conversation," McDonald said of Khawaja’s potential retirement announcement. "The speculation has been from the external. He's with his family at the moment, having a couple of days off.



"We'll build into Sydney, and we're always having conversations about where players are at and speaking directly with players. And there's no indication at my end that he's calling it in Sydney.



"So that'll be something that we'll discuss, but his performance in this calendar year has been good enough to warrant selection, so I'd say he'd be there marking centre in Sydney.



"Our challenge is that if any of our great players retire, is that you want to acknowledge them. But until that point in time when you're clear on someone's future, it's very difficult,” he continued.

