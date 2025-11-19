/Ashes 2025-26: Ben Stokes sets sights on victory in Australia, says 'I want to be among the few'

England’s captain Ben Stokes has expressed his strong desire to be one of the select few English skippers to lead his team to success in Australia, aiming to secure their first Ashes series win on Australian soil since the 2010/11 season. The upcoming series opener in Perth represents a crucial moment for Stokes and his team. With England not having won a Test in Australia since their 3-1 triumph back in 2010/11, this series win would prove the true impact of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum's aggressive, fearless 'Bazball' style, which emphasizes playing with confidence, freedom, and positivity.

Stokes’ side will be hoping to reclaim the Ashes urn for the first time since 2015, and with key Australian players Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined, as well as potential debutants like Jake Weatherland and Brendan Doggett in the Australian squad, the opportunity appears ripe. Stokes aims to join the ranks of the few England captains who have won a series in Australia since World War II. He would be the second to do so after Ray Illingworth’s victory in 1970/71.

The most recent Ashes series in 2023 ended in a 2-2 draw, with Australia retaining the urn despite England’s valiant fightback. Stokes acknowledged the enormity of the challenge, saying, “I’ve come here absolutely desperate to return on that plane in January as one of the few captains who have succeeded in Australia.” However, he emphasised that despite the series' significance, he would not approach it with any more effort than other series he’s captained.

The England squad for the first Test, which includes notable players like Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Mark Wood, is gearing up for the challenge, and Stokes is focused on the task ahead, especially as some of his players will be experiencing Australian conditions for the first time.

Stokes will also be making his return to competitive cricket after being sidelined since July, due to a shoulder injury suffered during the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford. During his recovery period, Stokes dedicated himself to physical rehabilitation and honing his skills, keeping a low profile away from social media. Recently, he extended his central contract with England, committing to continue playing for his country through the 2027 Ashes series.