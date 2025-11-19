/Randy Jones, Padres Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, passes away at 75

Randy Jones, a Hall of Famer with the San Diego Padres and the 1976 National League Cy Young Award winner, has passed away at the age of 75, the team confirmed on Wednesday (November 19). "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Randy Jones," the Padres said in a statement. “Randy was not only a key figure in our franchise's history but also a beloved ambassador who touched countless lives. As the first Padres pitcher to win a Cy Young, his legacy will endure forever. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, Randy's influence only grew after his playing days, cementing his status as a fan favorite and a true representative of the team. Whether discussing baseball or life, those lucky enough to engage with Randy felt his warmth and passion. Our thoughts are with his wife, Marie, and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Drafted by the Padres in the fifth round of the 1972 MLB Draft, Jones made his big-league debut in 1973. Over eight seasons with the team, he accumulated 92 wins and earned two All-Star selections.

In 1975, Jones narrowly missed winning the Cy Young Award, finishing second behind Tom Seaver. But the following year, he captured the honor with a remarkable season in which he posted a 22-14 record, 25 complete games, 315.1 innings pitched, and a 2.74 ERA. His signature sinker was devastating, limiting opponents to a .238 batting average on balls in play and finishing with just 93 strikeouts that year.

Jones was even featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated that summer, a rare achievement for a pitcher of his style.