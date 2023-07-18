Ashes 2023: Josh Hazlewood returns to Australia squad for Manchester Test, Cameron Green also in reckoning

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed the inclusion of veteran bowler Josh Hazlewood in the side for the fourth Ashes Test against England. The fourth Test set to start on Wednesday, July 19 will see the visitors trying to bounce back from their narrow defeat in the third Test match in Headingley. It is also reported that Australia will bring back Cameron Green to the side while Todd Murphy and Scott Boland are to miss out on the crunch clash. Pat Cummins has confirmed a change to the pace attack but wouldn't announce the rest of the XI for the Old Trafford Test #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 18, 2023 × Hazlewood to return "Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top order will stay the same. Part of the conversation is how do two all-rounders fit in, is spin going to be important this week,” said Cummins on the eve of the fourth Test match.

Hazlewood was not part of the Australia side in the third Test where they suffered a three-wicket defeat that has kept the Ashes alive for the home side. Australia have been in the driving seat of the Ashes so far having won the opening two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s. Star batter David Warner’s selection has also been a big headache for the side with speculations surrounding his place in the team. However, those rumours were put to sword on Tuesday as he will continue in the side.

"Davey didn't have his best game last week at Headingley, but before that, he has looked really good. He has had three 50-run (opening) partnerships, which can be rare over in England,” added Cummins on David Warner’s selection in the side.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED | Wrestlers protest, saga surrounding Brij Bhushan Singh and what next for the WFI chief Aussies to break spin streak The Aussies already are without Nathan Lyon for the Test series with him injuring his calf after the first encounter. However, with Todd Murphy also reported to be missing out on a place in the Playing XI, it will be for the first time since January 2012, they will play a Test match without a recognised spin option in the team.

Currently, the Aussies lead the Ashes 2-1 and will need a draw in either of their two remaining matches to retain the Holy Grail. England on the other hand will have to beat the visitors in both matches to win their first Ashes since 2015. The hosts are currently unbeaten under the stewardship of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, with them taking over the reins of the side in June 2022.





