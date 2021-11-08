As Australia-Afghanistan Test gets postponed, ANOC's spokesperson sheds light on women athletes' future

Afghanistan was hit severely when the Taliban regime took over from the government, early this year, which created havoc across the country. The troubled nation saw the huge impact of the takeover from the Taliban outfit with severe unrest as many people decided to leave their homeland and fly to another country, in order to start from scratch.

As a result, the athletes have also suffered, mainly the female sports personalities in the country. As the Taliban regime remains firm on their stance that women of the country won't indulge in sports, the Afghanistan cricket team faced the brunt of it as their forthcoming maiden Test versus Australia -- scheduled to be held in November, 2021 in Hobart -- got postponed by the Australian Cricket Board.

ALSO READ | EPIC! Aakash Chopra reacts as Pakistani actor accuses BCCI of 'fixing' India vs Afghanistan T20 WC clash

Cricket Australia in a statement said, “Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s Test match against Afghanistan which was set to be played in Hobart on November 27.”

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer,” the board said.

“CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL (Big Bash League) this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s team in the not too distant future,” it added.

ALSO READ | From professor to fruit seller : a life with dignity in Afghanistan

Following the unfortunate turn of events, Dad Mohammad Nawak, Spokesperson, Afghan National Olympic Committee revealed -- in an interaction with www.wionnews.com's Anas Mallick, -- what the new government policy is towards women's sport and will they be allowed to participate and flourish for the country.

Recently we saw postponement by the Australian Cricket team under the pretext that the new govt. is not allowing (Afghan) women's cricket team to prevail. What is the new govt's policy in regards to women's sports. Will they be allowed participation?

We are trying our best that with regards to women sports, whatever Islam and Islamic Emirates policy says, we want to go ahead on the same path. And we are trying our best to ensure that there would be no discrimination and we want to be away from any discrimination. And we are trying our best to make a system for the women that is beyond any nationality, language or area for sports.

Given that all eyes are on Afghanistan regarding how their women athletes are allowed to function in the coming years, there might be reforms in place to involve them so that the sporting fraternity do not shun the troubled country completely going forward (as done by CA with regard to the one-off Test).

What does the future hold for the women athletes in Afghanistan? It remains unclear as of now. Only time will have all the answers...