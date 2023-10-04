Champions League: Ligue 1 brutally mocks Arsenal following defeat against Lens

Ligue 1, the French top-division football league on Tuesday (October 3) mocked Arsenal after the English club lost its Champions League encounter against Lens 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens came from behind to beat the Gunners in front of a boisterous home crowd. Arsenal, who had been unbeaten since the start of the season, suffered their first defeat, despite bossing the field for the majority of the game.

Soon after the defeat, Ligue 1 took up the opportunity and mocked the unners by posting a photo of Adrien Thomasson celebrating the goal and captioned it as saying: "Farmers League Strikes Again."

What does the jibe mean?

Notably, it was in reference to the derogatory jibes thrown around by fans, who consider Ligue 1 as a weak league and thus refer to it as a "Farmers league'. The jibe suggests that those playing in the league have taken up farming as their day job and then play football in the evening.

In European football, the 'top five leagues' comprise the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Arteta worried about Saka's injury

After the loss, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talked straight and said his side dominated the game but failed to capitalise on the chances.

"There’s no point having excuses. We knew it was going to be a tough match. We were in total control and then one isolated situation we conceded," said Arteta.

"Then we conceded 2-1. The difference between today and PSV is clear. We had four or five big chances and we put them away. Today we weren't good enough in the boxes."

Despite the loss, it was the injury of Arsenal's star forward Bukayo Saka that had the fans worried most. The winger was forced to go off the field in the 34th minute after developing a muscular problem.

"We don't know anything more. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that's a worry for us," said the Spanish manager.

"Asked if he had hurried Saka into the squad, Arteta replied in negative. No. It was a knock that he had the other day and he was perfectly fine."

"It was a backheel, an action that can produce that kind of injury. He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off."

Arsenal would hope that Saka's absence does not derail their Premier League campaign as they square up against champions Manchester City over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies)