'Are you in jail?': Indian fans troll PCB as Marnus Labuschagne shares pic of his 'daal and roti' meal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is being brutally trolled by Indian fans on Twitter after Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne recently shared a picture of one of his meals from the country. The Australian team is currently in Pakistan for a full-fledged tour consisting of three Tests, as many ODIs and a one-off T20I game.

Ahead of the second Test between the two sides at the National Stadium in Karachi, Labuschagne took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of his 'daal and roti' meal. Daal is a thick lentil stew mostly consumed in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, while roti is a bread made out of wheat flour.

As Labuschagne shared a picture of his meal on Twitter, Indian fans couldn't help but take a dig at the PCB for providing the Aussie batter with below-par food. Many wondered if the Aussie cricketer was 'in a jail' to be consuming daal which was deemed too watery by many.

Here is a look at some of the hilarious reactions by Indian fans to Labuschagne's post:

That's the saddest dal and roti I've seen Marnie. Hope you get some good dal and roti later this year https://t.co/alN2xDizKh — Shriram Manohar (@ShriramManohar) March 11, 2022

Are you in Jail or what?? — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) March 11, 2022

My man Marnus is here to reaffirm that @TheRealPCB has actually kept all of them at a jail. https://t.co/fGnCDviM7A — Haider Maqbool (@haidermaqbool7) March 11, 2022

Imagine the food in Australia to call this as delicious! https://t.co/9H8ZL3W8fM — Roy Kent (@Padycast) March 12, 2022

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw after a run-fest at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The Test match saw only 14 wickets fall over the course of five days as PCB was heavily criticised for the quality of the pitch offered.

It was a flat wicket where batters enjoyed great outings while the bowlers struggled immensely. ICC later rated the pitch 'below average' as PCB faced backlash from all corners. Australia and Pakistan are currently locking horns in the second Test of the three-match series in Karachi.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the game following which openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner got the visitors off to a great start. The duo posted an 82-run stand for the first wicket before Warner was dismissed on 36 off 48 balls. Labuschagne was then sent back on a duck before Steve Smith combined with Khawaja to steady the ship for the Aussies.

While Smith slammed his half-century, Khawaja went on to notch up his century with the duo sharing an unbeaten stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.