Are Dortmund, Union finally ready to dethrone Bayern Munich after decade-long rein as German Champions?

Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin are piling up a serious challenge at the summit of the Bundesliga as they try to dethrone the decade-long rein of Bayern Munich. The serial winners of the German crown, the 2022-23 season looks more than ever to see the end of the road for Bayern if both Dortmund and Union continue their serious title charge. Also not to discount RB Leipzig and SC Freiberg who also have an outside chance of winning the title.

Do Dortmund have enough in the tank?

At the time of writing, Borussia Dortmund sit top of the Bundesliga table with 49 points and are three clear of second place Bayern. The Yellow-Black army have all the talent in the world to go all the way to conquer the title despite the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Karim Adeyemi have been the center of attraction for the title challenge for Dortmund.

Union Berlin also in tussle

Union Berlin’s unlikely title challenge could be compared to Leicester City’s triumph in the Premier League (PL) in 2016 when they went all the way to conquer glory. While there is still a big way to go in the race, Union too will look to defy the odds and go all the way. Christopher Trimmel has accounted for five assists this season while Sheraldo Becker is the highest scorer for them with seven goals. Even if Union fall short of the title, a Champions League group stage for next season looks all but sealed for a club that resided in the second tier of Germany not so long ago.

What’s gone wrong for Bayern?

The Bavarians are missing the services of their former talisman and current Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski, who scored in tons for them. At this stage last season, Lewandowski had 27 goals to his name and was the outright top scorer in the Bundesliga. This season, Jamal Musiala with 11 goals tops the scoring chart, 16 less than Lewandowski as goals have clearly been the issue for them. Defensively, Bayern still have the best defense in the league having conceded just 21 goals.