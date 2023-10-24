Angelo Mathews replaces injured Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Angelo Mathews as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad, according to a press release from International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mathews who has played 221 ODIs was named as a replacement after Pathirana failed to recover from a shoulder injury sustained during a warm-up match and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager - Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager - Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Coming to Sri Lanka's previous encounter against the Netherlands, the Dutch side opted to bat first and put on 262 runs in their 49.4 overs.

At one point, the Dutch were at 91/6, but Sybrand (70 in 82 balls, with four boundaries and one six) and Logan (59 in 75 balls, with one four and one six) helped the Netherlands recover and put up a competitive score. Dilshan Madhushanka (4/49) and Kasun Rajitha (4/50) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the chase of 263, Sri Lanka had some hiccups but knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (91* in 107 balls with seven fours), Pathum Nissanka (54 in 52 balls with nine fours) and Charith Asalanka (44 in 66 balls with two fours and six) guided SL to a win.

Aryan Dutt (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka is in the ninth spot with two points, getting their first win in the tournament.

Kusal Mendis' side will play against England in their upcoming match against England at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

