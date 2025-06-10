/Anderson has most Test wickets against India and now he 'couldn't be more proud' after England-India Tests named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

India are already in England for the five-Test tour and this time they'll be playing for Anderson-Tendulkar trophy instead of MAK Pataudi trophy from June 20. The series was renamed recently after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to bring uniformity to the trophy name. The move has made now-retired England pacer James Anderson 'incredibly proud.'

Speaking at a DP World event at Lord’s, Anderson told ESPNcricinfo:’It's a huge honour, I still can't quite believe it. Sachin is someone I looked up to when I was growing up, though I don't want to do him a disservice with his age’.

‘I remember watching him, an absolute legend of the game, and I played against him a lot as well. So to have this trophy is a huge honour for me, and I couldn't be more proud’, Anderson added.

Earlier, India tour of England was named MAK Pataudi Trophy - a former Indian skipper who led India in 40 of 46 Tests played and won nine of them.

England tour of India, meanwhile, was called Anthony de Mello Trophy after one of the founding members of the BCCI.

Both Tendulkar and Anderson hold remarkable records in Test cricket. Tendulkar played in 200 Test matches and scored 15,921 runs, most in the cricket history. Whereas Anderson, with 188 Tests, holds the record for most wickets by a fast bowler, finishing with 704 wickets,

Their careers together covered 35 years. Between 2006 and 2012, they faced each other 14 times in Tests, with Anderson getting Tendulkar out on nine occasions.

Further Anderson added. ‘Time flies, I'm playing with guys at Lancashire at the moment, and I had 50 Test wickets before they were born. It's a bit strange how things work out’.

In his 21-year-long Test career, Anderson took 149 wickets against India, more than against any other country. He played a key role in England’s famous win in Mumbai in 2005-06 and in back-to-back series victories in 2011 (home) and 2012-13 (away). The 2011 series win also took England to the top of the ICC Test rankings.