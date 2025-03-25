In a shocking turn of events, international boxer and Arjuna Awardee Saweety Boora allegedly physically assaulted her husband, renowned kabaddi player Deepak Niwas Hooda, inside a police station. The incident reportedly took place in Haryana amid ongoing divorce proceedings between the couple.

According to reports, the altercation unfolded during a confrontation at the police station. The viral video of the incident shows Boora slapping and hitting Hooda in front of police personnel and other onlookers.

The couple has been experiencing marital discord for some time. The situation escalated when both appeared at the police station to discuss their ongoing legal separation. However, tensions ran high, leading to a physical altercation. Hooda was taken aback by the attack and did not retaliate, while police officers intervened to control the situation, sources said.

Watch the viral video here:

Deepak Niwas Hooda, a former captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, has been one of the most celebrated players in the sport, earning numerous accolades for his performances. Meanwhile, Saweety Boora, a highly decorated boxer, has represented India on various international platforms and is known for her aggressive fighting style in the ring.

The shocking nature of the incident has sparked discussions on social media, with fans expressing disbelief over the public altercation between two top-tier Indian athletes. Legal experts suggest that this episode could impact the ongoing divorce proceedings and possibly lead to further legal complications for Boora.

While neither of the parties has officially commented on the matter, authorities are expected to review the case and take necessary legal action.

(With inputs from agencies)