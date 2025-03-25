Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal, who underwent an emergency angioplasty on Monday (Mar 24), is under risk for next 48 to 72 hours said the doctors. Iqbal had suffered chest pain during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game which subsequently led to discovery of a blockage in his heart.

"48 to 72 hours is risky. And he will have to be given three months to return to normal activities like sports. Apart from that, he will do normal activities and walk at home. But he will have to rest," said Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, director of Bangladesh's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

"We told him that there is a slight risk so that there are no further problems, that the next 48-72 hours are a critical period. He should talk less. He should rest a little. He should not be excited in any way. The initial period is for him to stabilise here for a while and then he can go to a good place for his rehabilitation," he added.

Iqbal was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club a the BKSP-3 ground in Savar city in the 50-over match. A helicopter was flown in to carry Tamim out but he was later shifted to nearby Fazilatunnesa Hospital, reported ESPNCricinfo quoting match referee Debabrata Paul.

Tamim took his own car to the hospital and was advised to visit another hospital via air ambulance. The airlift, however, couldn't happen because of the health situation and the batter returned to Fazilatunnesa Hospital.

He underwent tests and a blockage was discovered in his heart for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

Tamim thanked the doctors and fans after his successful surgery and said wrote on social media: "I am fortune that so many amazing people were around me in my time of need. All your efforts and prudence helped me overcome the crisis. My request is for everyone to stand by each other. I thank all of you. Keep praying for me and my family. Without you, there's no Tamim Iqbal."