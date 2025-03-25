Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka went viral last season for having a chat with then skipper KL Rahul while seemingly in bad mood over a loss. Rahul left the team in auction last year and now plays for Delhi Capitals.

Advertisment

While former LSG skipper didn't feature for DC in IPL 2025 game on Monday (Mar 24) but his old team still lost a nail-biter. This time also he had a message for his time but completely juxtaposed in expression at least.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'Really enjoyed being out...,' DC star Ashutosh Sharma on his match-winning 66 not out against LSG

“Lot of positives that I take away from this game in batting and bowling. The way we had the powerplay in both batting and bowling was brilliant. These things happen. We are a young team, lets look at the positives and look forward from tomorrow to the 27th. And hopefully we’ll have a better result. Disappointing result yes, but great game. So well done,” he said in the LSG dressing room after one-wicket loss.

Advertisment

"𝐿𝑒𝑡'𝑠 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑑" 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AXE8XqiQCo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 25, 2025

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant had a horrible outing in the debut match for his new IPL franchise. Not only he got out on a six-ball duck, Pant also missed a stumping chance that would have won LSG the game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Advertisment

The LSG skipper also acknowledged losing momentum while batting. LSG were 161/3 at a point with Pant just gone back and Nicholas Pooran still on the crease who was batting at 70 off 27 balls.

Everything derailed form there on as LSG could manage only 209/8. While bowling, DC were on its knees for most part and with Tristan Stubbs being dismissed, they were 113/6 and nearly out of race.

"Our batters batted really well. We might have lost momentum in between overs 13-17, but it was a pretty good score on this wicket," said Pant.