Sachin knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him: Vinod Kambli on his financial situation

Vinod Kambli, who previously represented Indian cricket on the international stage, recently offered fans some insight into how Sachin Tendulkar has helped him wade through financial problems in his post-retirement life by offering him opportunities to work and grow.

Kambli recently opened up about his financial woes in the post-pandemic era as he has been making ends meet with the pension that the BCCI provides him. In a recent statement, he admitted that he was on the hunt for more assignments in cricket to support his family financially.

While discussing his past exploits, the former Indian cricketer waxed lyrical about the impact that Sachin Tendulkar has left on his life by offering him the opportunity to work at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. However, it seems like the commute to Nerul to fulfill his duties has taken a toll on the 50-year-old.

"He (Sachin) knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me."

Kambli subsequently revealed his short term goal of working for the Mumbai team, "I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol (Muzumdar) as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them (Mumbai team) to do...to play as a team."

Kambli played a vital role in furthering India's stock in the international cricketing forum by featuring in 17 Test matches and 104 ODIs. As far as his haul of runs across multiple formats is concerned, Kambli scored 3561 runs in total, including two ODI centuries and four Test hundreds between 1991 and 2000.