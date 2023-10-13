All streaks are meant to be broken: Babar Azam shrugs off past records ahead of India-Pakistan World Cup tie

For those who know and those who don’t, India leads Pakistan 7-0 in the Cricket World Cup history, with the eighth match scheduled to get underway at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14). While history favours India heading into this marquee clash, Pakistan Captain and star batter Babar Azam feels the streaks are meant to be broken, and his team could create history by winning this match, upsetting over 100,000 fans inside the stadium.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the most-talked-about cricket match in this World Cup between India and Pakistan, Babar said whatever happened in the past cannot be changed, but his team can change what’s ahead of them.

Admitting to not worrying too much about this high-pressure game, Babar said his team would give their best on the field, leaving it to their efforts and God to yield them the desired result.

"I believe there is no point focusing on whatever has happened in the past. I believe we need to focus on what is ahead of us," Babar told media personnel ahead of the India-Pakistan match.

"All these streaks are made to be broken. God willing, we will try to give our best tomorrow. Anything can happen on the day. I fully believe my team has done well in the first three matches, and will continue doing so in the coming matches," he added.

‘Playing in front of a large crowd is an opportunity and not pressure

Having spoken earlier about playing under pressure in front of over 100,000 people at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Babar said he and his team look at this as an opportunity.

Claiming to have felt crowd pressure of this magnitude before (a reference to playing at the MCG in Australia), the ranked number one ODI batter expects the spectators to support his team as well during this match.

"This is not pressure," Babar said.

"We have played in front of large crowds before. MCG and all the big stadiums. Yes, this is also a big stadium. And yes, Ahmedabad will be mostly blue. If Pakistan fans had been allowed, they would have loved to support us. But when we entered Hyderabad, we saw a lot of supporters of the Pakistan team. I expect the same, and we are looking forward to the match."

The match will begin at 2 pm IST.

Meanwhile, a star-studded ceremony before the start of the game will also take place at the stadium, with several musicians and top names from the Bollywood industry gracing the occasion with their presence.

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports network on TV and Hotstar online.

