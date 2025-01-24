Novak Djokovic retires midway through the men's first semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open 2025 in Melbourne as second seed Alexander Zverev advances to the final. In a shocking turn of events, the 24-time Grand Slam winner looked in discomfort, giving up following the end of the first set, which lasted for 82 minutes.

Advertisment

Not how we wanted your campaign to end, @djokernole.



Thank you for another wonderful Australian summer. Well played and best wishes for a speedy recovery.#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/d5VJ6YNBeN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2025

Djokovic retired injured after losing the hard-fought first set, leaving his bid for the record 25th Slam title in tatters on Friday (Jan 24). Novak played with a heavily taped upper left leg he injured during the gruelling quarterfinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz and called time on his semi-final game after going down 6-7 (5-7) in the first set.

Also read | Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys saves match point against Iga Swiatek to reach second Grand Slam final

Advertisment

Leaving the Melbourne court to a mixture of boos and applause from the crowd, Djokovic’s injury meant Zverev made it to his maiden Australian Open final, facing the winner of the second semi-final between the defending champion Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton on Sunday in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s exit meant he has gone five majors without winning the title he needs to surpass Margaret Court's tally (24) and become the all-time leader.

Besides, the defeat, as it would looked at, deprived Novak of reaching his 100th career title, with former Tennis legend Roger Federer (102) remaining the only player (male or female) to surpass the century mark.

Advertisment

Zverev’s time to shine

Zverev rose to the occasion, giving a tough fight to the title contender and cementing his place as one of the favourites to win this year’s first major. Although he made it to his maiden AO Final without beating his semis opponent, Zverev was the Grand Slam runners-up twice last year at the French and the US Open.

Even last year, the German made it to the last four of the Australian Open, but despite holding a 2-0 lead against Daniil Medvedev in his semis clash, he fell shy of making it to the final and realising his dream. He returned stronger this season after ending the previous year as the ranked number two player.

Djokovic injury concern

The former world number one entered the contest with questions over his fitness following needing medical attention during the quarterfinal clash against Alcaraz.

Even before this highly-anticipated match, Djokovic admitted to being worried about his fitness.

Meanwhile, after two-and-fro for over an hour, Djokovic surrendered the first set, which went till the tie-breaker, with Zverev coming on top.

Australian wildcards Gadecki-Peers win mixed doubles title

Wild card duo Olivia Gadecki and John Peers won the Australian Open 2025 mixed doubles title after beating compatriots Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith in an all-Aussie summit clash on Friday (Jan 24).

The Australian wildcards earned a comeback 3-6, 6-4 (10-6) win over compatriots Birrell and Smith in one hour and 24 minutes.

Gadecki and Peers were presented the trophy by Grand Slam champions Lesley Bowrey and Bill Bowrey, and the victory marks a second Australian title for Peers, who won the men’s doubles title with Henri Kontinen in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)