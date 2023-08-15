Alex Collins, former NFL running back, passes away at 28 after a motorcycle crash in Florida

Alex Collons, former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks running back, passed away at the age of 28. The youngster was riding a motorcycle when he collided with an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He featured in 25 games for both the Ravens and Seahawks between 2016 and 2021, scoring 19 touchdowns. "May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life," the Ravens stated. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went."