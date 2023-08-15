ugc_banner

Alex Collins, former NFL running back, passes away at 28 after a motorcycle crash in Florida

New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

Alex Collins, former NFL running back, has passed away at the age of 28 following a motorcycle crash in Florida. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said: "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. "I'll always remember him for being a great team-mate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered."

Alex Collons, former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks running back, passed away at the age of 28. The youngster was riding a motorcycle when he collided with an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He featured in 25 games for both the Ravens and Seahawks between 2016 and 2021, scoring 19 touchdowns. "May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life," the Ravens stated. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went."

Meanwhile, Ravens coach John Harbaugh paid his tribute and said, "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. "I'll always remember him for being a great team-mate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered."

More to follow...

