Ahmedabad IPL franchise likely to rope in Ashish Nehra as head coach, Gary Kirsten to be mentor - Report

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is reportedly set to become the head coach of the Ahmedabad IPL franchise from the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League. Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two new teams set to become part of the competition from this year. The new teams have already started making the right moves ahead of the mega auction as they aim to build strong squads for their debut season.

While the Lucknow IPL team has already confirmed the arrival of Andy Flower as the head coach and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the side, the Ahmedabad franchise has also reportedly selected their backroom staff ahead of the new season. The Ahmedabad franchise is likely to rope in Nehra as their head coach and former India coach Gary Kirsten as the mentor of the team.

Former England batter Vikram Solanki is reportedly set to be the 'Director of Cricket' and will also serve as the batting coach of the team. The Ahmedabad franchise has not made the appointments official yet as they continue to wait for the formal 'Letter of Intent' (LOI) from BCCI after the conclusion of the investigation surrounding their investments in betting firms in the UK.

"As far as I have heard, they have signed Ashish as their head coach and someone who would be in overall charge of the franchise. Solanki will be the 'Director of Cricket' and also expected to double up as batting coach and Kirsten will be in a mentorship role," a senior IPL source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The Ahmedabad franchise can't announce it formally as it is a BCCI diktat and they can only make a formal announcement after they get the Letter Of Intent. The head honchos of the Ahmedabad franchise has already interviewed the trio and short-listed them for the season," the source added.

The Ahmedabad franchise is expected to receive the LOI for their ownership of the team later this month. The two new teams can pick a maximum of three players in the draft ahead of the mega auction. It remains to be seen who will Ahmedabad franchise rope in ahead of the auction.

The mega auction for the 2022 IPL season is all set to be conducted in February. A number of star players will go under the hammer at the auction which is expected to be a blockbuster affair.