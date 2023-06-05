Ahead of WTC final showdown, Indian captain Rohit Sharma picks his top-most Test career highlight

India are set to lock horns with No. 1 ranked Test side Australia in the forthcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, London, commencing on June 07. Ahead of the marquee finale, Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed his top-most Test highlight in recent years. Rohit made his debut in whites in late 2013, which was Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series, but has cemented his spot in the red-ball format ever since he was promoted as an opener in late 2019. He has been involved in several memorable wins for India in Tests but picked Ajinkya Rahane-led side's famous 2-1 win over Tim Paine's Australia in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

'The way we played in Australia was probably the top highlight'

At an ICC event 'Afternoon With Test Legends’, also featuring Pat Cummins, Ross Taylor, and Ian Bell, Rohit said, "The last couple of years specially, after Covid-19. You know the times weren't that great. Specially the bubble, you didn't know what to expect. Stuck indoors and the younger boys were quite upset about that. But again, you need to beat the odds and come out on top. I thought the way we played in Australia was probably the top highlight, I would say. After losing the first Test match in Adelaide and then coming back to win then shows the strength and the depth of the team as well because we had lot of injuries on that trip."