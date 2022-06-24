Age is just a number! 105-year-old Rambai creates new record in 100-meter women's race, secures gold

Sports personalities, across the globe, have time and again given their fans plenty to cheer for. Courtesy of their performances in respective sports, every athlete has inspired many and broken several norms. While some achieve staggering success at the beginning of their career, some are late bloomers whereas a lot of them have a topsy-turvy ride, however, their never-say-never attitude spreads like wildfire among followers.

Over the years, sporting stars have continued to give major life lessons and defied all odds. A popular quote 'age is just a number' is often mentioned in the sporting field as many athletes inspire others by shining late in their respective careers. Recently, an unbelievable incident took place which once again justifies that age is really a number and one should not get bogged down by it.

ALSO READ | Did Sunil Chhetri-led India hire astrologer for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers' success?

A 105-year-old Rambai created a new record in the 100 metres race by securing gold. 45.40 seconds is what it took for the 'young lady' to beat all odds and set a new record in 100m at the inaugural and recently-concluded National Open Masters Athletics Championships, conducted by the Athletics Federation of India, in Vadodara.

The inspirational Rambai had taken part in the above-100 category, however, she ended up running the race alone, due to a lack of candidates in the said category. Despite no competition, she still managed to beat the record of the 101-year-old Maan Kaur who attained fame after securing the gold medal in 100m in 74 seconds at the World Masters meet. Thus, a new record has been set by Rambai following the recent one-woman race.

ALSO READ | Tainted umpire Asad Rauf, who now owns two shops in Lahore, claims of not following cricket since 2013

"Before this race, my grandmother has won 4 gold medals in a competition. After that, she participated in a competition in Maharashtra in which she won 5 gold medals. She was honoured with two trophies in Badlapur, Maharashtra," Rambai`s granddaughter told ANI. Rambai's granddaughter Sharmila revealed the elderly racer's diet plans and said, "She also drinks pure milk twice a day and consumes a lot of ghee. She doesn`t eat much rice," Sharmila added."She started his athletic career in 2021. Before that we did not even know that there is a senior citizens race category," she added. "It`s a great feeling and I want to race again," said a jubilant Rambai.

For the unversed, Rambai is from a family where several members have bagged medals in different sports. Her 62-year-old daughter Santra Devi had clinched gold in the relay race whereas her sons Mukhtar Singh and Vadhu Bhateri settled for bronze medals in the 200 meters race.

Rambai's achievements once again remind one and all that age has no limitations and the only limitations are the ones that individual sets for himself, or herself.