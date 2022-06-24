Tainted umpire Asad Rauf, who now owns two shops in Lahore, claims of not following cricket since 2013

Asad Rauf umpired in as many as 170 international games, comprising 49 Tests, 98 ODIs and 23 T20Is. He made a career out of cricket and was part of ICC's elite panel of umpires as well. During his umpiring career, spanning from 2000 to 2013, Rauf dealt with a major blow after allegations of match-fixing were levelled against him during the infamous IPL 2013 edition in India. Back then, the veteran umpire was accused of accepting expensive gifts from bookies as well as placing bets in several games during the sixth edition of the cash-rich league.

In early 2016, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a five-year ban on Rauf, for corrupt practices and tarnishing the reputation of the game, which essentially ended his umpiring stint once and for all. At present, he runs two shops in Landa Bazar, Lahore (one that deals with selling second-hand apparel and the other of crockeries). Thus, Rauf has moved on from the infamous episode and claimed to have not been following the gentlemen's game since 2013.

During a recent interview with a Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv, Rauf stated, "No, I’ve umpired in so many games all my life, there’s no one left to see now. I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely,” he further responded.

On the match-fixing allegations, Rauf opined, "I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on,” he said. “I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves."

In 2012, there was a serious allegation against Rauf when a Mumbai model had levelled charges of sexual exploitation. She had further mentioned that the two had an affair and it was prolonged due to Rauf's promise of marrying her. However, she claimed that he had later backed out.

To this, Rauf said, "Ladki waala maamla jab aaya tha, toh mai to uske agle saal bhi IPL krwane gaya tha (Even after the allegations from the girl, I had umpired in the IPL next season)."

He concluded by saying, "Meri aadat hai, jis kaam ko shuru karta hu uski peak pe jaata hu. Maine landai ka kaam shuru kiya hai, iski bhi peak pe mai gaya hu. Maine cricket kheli hai toh iski bhi peak pe mai gaya hu. Aur phir maine umpiring shuru ki, toh maine socha ki iski bhi peak pe hi jaana chahiye (It is my habit to reach the peak of whatever work I do. I started work as a shopkeeper, I have reached its peak. I played cricket, I reached the peak. And then when I started out as an umpire, I said to myself that I need to reach the peak here as well)."