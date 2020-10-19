After Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool sweat over Joel Matip's fitness

After suffering a potential season-ending blow to Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool are now sweating on the fitness of Joel Matip after the Reds defender was spotted near Liverpool’s local hospital after the Merseyside Derby against Everton.

While Van Dijk has suffered a massive injury, which could ultimately rule out of the remainder of Premier League 2020-21 season, Matip is said to have picked up a minor knock.

Notably, Van Dijk is out for several months as he will require surgery on the ACL injury he suffered in the derby against Everton. Whereas, Matip underwent a scan with no major issue detected.

With not many centre backs available fully fit, manager Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to risk Matip against Ajax in their UEFA Champions League clash. If Matip misses out, then Fabinho is likely to drop to centre-back alongside Joe Gomez. Or else, Liverpool could look to youngsters Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg and Billy Koumetio, who have all been in and around Liverpool’s first team set-up.

"I personally think it will be Fabinho who slots in there," the former Reds full-back Glen Johnson told The Mirror.

"We saw him do it a couple of weeks ago and he was man of the match, so he could be the one who slots in. As long as he can maintain that sort of level then I don't think it will be too much of an issue.

"Teams will show a team like Liverpool respect, so they won't be pressing all the time from the front.

"You need players at the back who can set the game up, and I think Fabinho can certainly do that, because obviously he's very good on the ball and used to playing in midfield.

"Of course they'd much rather be going into games with Van Dijk, but I do think Fabinho can step in."

