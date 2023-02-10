After Murali Vijay slams Sanjay Manjrekar, the latter makes quick amends on air

Former Indian cricketer Murali Vijay was not an impressed man after commentator Sanjay Manjrekar made some comments on air. Manjrekar was shocked to find Vijay at the top of the list of the 'best conversion rate for Indian batters in India'.

After Manjrekar made the comment on air, an exasperated Vijay showed his disappointment and tweeted, 'Surprised wow', whilst tagging the former Indian batter.

Sanjay Manjrekar was surprised to see Murali Vijay on top of the list of conversion rates and mentioned it in the comms. #INDvAUS

In another tweet, Vijay increased the intensity of the dig by stating, "Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south ! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI"

Ex-Indian leg spinner and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also came to Vijay's corner and asked Manjrekar the reason for the surprise.

"Why surprised Sanjay Manjrekar? There was a time when Vijay and Pujara had the highest partnership average for the top order. Interesting comment," Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

After the controversy seemingly boiled on the online platforms, Manjrekar sought to diffuse the situation. He brought up the 'conversion stat' once again and this time heaped praise on Vijay.

“He (Rohit) is No. 2 now with eight hundreds when it comes to conversion rates at home. It is a good thing that Murali Vijay is in that list because we tend to forget the contributions that people like him make. 12 Test hundreds – nine out of them at home and a brilliant conversion rate right at the top," he said.

At his peak, Vijay was pinned as one of the certainties in the Indian Test XI. However, after he fell out of favour with BCCI and the team management following a string of low scores, the Indian side moved past him.

Left out without proper communication, Vijay, last month, announced his retirement from international cricket by penning down a 'thank you' note for all those who were part of his journey.

(With inputs from agencies)