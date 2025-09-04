/After Irfan Pathan’s ‘hookah' remarks, Yuvraj's father accuses MS Dhoni of treating teammates like s**t

MS Dhoni is back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons, despite not doing anything about it. Dhoni remains Team India’s most successful white-ball captain, having won all three ICC titles; however, there is a darker side to his success story, something which former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan disclosed during a now-viral interview. While Pathan revealed how those who used to prepare hookah for Dhoni (in his hotel room) were the ones getting regular opportunities in the team, Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, accused Mahi, as the fans used to call Dhoni, of ill-treating his teammates.

During an old interview with Sports Tax, Pathan revealed, “Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai,” Pathan said.



“I don't have a habit of setting up a hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on."

Amid the controversy, Yograj Singh, known for speaking his heart out, further accused Dhoni of mistreating his teammates, like how former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi did (as per Yograj), and was one of the major reasons behind destroying the careers of those World Cup winners.



“It is not only about Irfan Pathan. You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said about it as well. Harbhajan Singh spoke about how he was put out of the team like a fly. You should arrange a jury on why he did what he did. MS Dhoni doesn’t want to answer. One who doesn’t want to answer has a guilty conscience,” Yograj said in a chat with InsideSport.



“I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, and MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s**t. (Jo galat hai wo galat hai) Whatever is wrong is wrong. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain,” he continued.

