/Verdict on Pakistan cricket Haider Ali's involvement in UK rape case is out, batter is...

In a massive boost to Pakistan Cricket, its reputation, and batter Haider Ali, the top-order batter is declared not guilty and cleared of all wrongdoings in an alleged rape case in the UK, per the latest report. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP), which arrested him on the alleged charges from the Spitfire County Ground in Kent in early August, has confirmed that a lack of evidence to carry forward the case led to Haider walking out free in this UK rape case. Haider is now allowed to leave the country.

The Greater Manchester Police detained the 24-year-old on alleged rape charges, who was also provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB); however, GMP and the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will now release Haider due to a lack of proof against him.

What was the case?



A British-Pakistani woman filed a police complaint against Haider, accusing him of sexual assault in a Manchester hotel during the cricketer’s recently concluded away tour (with Pakistan Shaheens) in mid-July. The pair, reportedly, met on July 23 in Manchester (the date of the instance); they met again on August 1 in nearby Ashford, with the woman filing her complaint three days later (Aug 4), and the police arresting him on the same day.

The Pakistani cricketer also reportedly cooperated with the police investigation while remaining in the country, denying any claims of wrongdoing, and admitting to knowing the woman who filed a complaint against him. Meanwhile, following the original test, Ali was released on bail, but he stayed back in the UK during the probe's completion.



Per a Hindustan Times report, the GMP has confirmed to Pakistan news channel, Geo News, that Haider Ali has been given clearance in this UK rape case, with all charges being dropped against him. He has also reclaimed his passport from the concerned authorities and is allowed to leave the country.



The PCB, however, has yet to release an official statement on this.

