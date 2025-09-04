/Meet only bowler with three IPL hattricks, five-for on Test debut for India, who announced retirement at 42

Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 42. Mishra let the news known via a social media post, bringing an end to his 25-year-long career. Mishra played for India last in 2017 and was the sixth Indian to get a five-for on his Test debut. He also took part in IPL for four teams and is the only bowler to take three hattricks in India's premier T20 tournament. Overall, Mishra played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is to go with 162 IPL matches. As for wickets, Mishra took 156 international wickets (76 Tests, 64 ODIs and 16 T20Is) along with 174 IPL wickets as well.

Mishra announces retirement from all cricket

"This journey has been filled with countless emotions - moments of pride, hardship, learning, and love. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, my coaches, support staff, colleagues, and most importantly, the fans, whose faith and support gave me strength at every step," the veteran spinner wrote about his decision on a social media post.

Mishra was a good spinner but India has Anil Kumble as well as Harbhajan Singh in its ranks and his inability to not get wickets on benign pitches didn't help his case either. His Test debut came against Australia in Mohali where he became the sixth Indian to take a five-for on debut and finished with the figures of 5/71.

Hattrick magic in IPL

Mishra played in IPL for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils), now defunct Deccan Chargers, SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants as well. He is the only player to take three hattricks in the tournament history and those hattricks came for - Delhi Daredevils (2008), Deccan Chargers (2011) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013).