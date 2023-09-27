Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, aged 24, to retire from ODIs following World Cup 2023

Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq has announced his retirement from ODIs following the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup in India, starting October 5. The right-arm seamer, who made his international debut in 2016, has featured in just seven One-Dayers, picking 14 wickets at 25.42.

He last played an ODI game for Afghanistan in 2021. Naveen even took a break from the 50-over format in 2022 to prepare ‘mentally and physically ‘ for the T20I World Cup last year.

Naveen recently made headlines during IPL 2023 for getting involved in an altercation with star India batter Virat Kohli.

A T20 specialist, having featured in several franchise-based T20 leagues across the world, Naveen has played 27 matches for Afghanistan in the shortest format.

On his social media handles, Naveen announced his decision, saying it wasn’t an easy one, but he had to take it to prolong his playing career.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country, and I would like to announce my retirement from the ODI format at the end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in T20 cricket for my country," Naveen wrote in his post.

"It hasn't been an easy decision to make, but to prolong my playing career, I had to take this tough decision would like to thank the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all my fans for their support and unwavering love."

Meanwhile, Naveen was earlier overlooked in the provisional squad for the marquee event but got roped into the final 15 when the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the team. Naveen, 24, will join the pace attack of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Here is Afghanistan’s 15-man World Cup squad –

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil,Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad

Afghanistan will play two practice matches, first against South Africa on September 29 in Thiruvananthapuram and next against Sri Lanka on October 3 in Guwahati.

The Afghanistan Team will open their World Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamsala.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE