/Afghanistan tour of India 2026: Full schedule, match timings and venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (Mar 2) announced that Afghanistan will tour India in June 2026. The tour will feature one Test match and a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The only Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10, starting at 9:30 AM IST each day. The ODI series will begin in Dharamshala on June 14, followed by matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20. All three ODIs will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan last toured India in June 2018 for a historic one-off Test match, their first appearance in the longest format after being granted Test status by the International Cricket Council in 2017. In that match, India won within two days in Bengaluru by an innings and 262 runs.

Afghanistan were bowled out twice on the same day, which was only the fourth time this had happened in Test cricket. It was also India’s biggest innings win in Tests at that time and made them the first Asian team to win a Test match inside two days.

The 2026 tour will mark Afghanistan’s return to India for another bilateral red-ball fixture and will allow both teams to compete in different formats at the start of the 2026 season.

Full schedule of Afghanistan’s tour of India 2026