AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Live all you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan
Story highlights
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Full Schedule: Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash against each other in mock in three-match ODI Series, as preparatory matches for Asia Cup 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Full Schedule: Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash against each other in mock in three-match ODI Series, as preparatory matches for Asia Cup 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Full Schedule: Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, as mock test matches for Asia Cup 2023.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have played four ODI games so far with Pakistan winning all four occasions. However, both the teams played against each other in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Sharjah in March 2023, where Afghanistan won 2 matches and got victory over Pakistan.
Here's everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series 2023.
Full Schedule
1st ODI- Tuesday, 22 August, 2023
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
2nd ODI- Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
3rd ODI- Saturday, 26 August 2023
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
AFG vs PAK: Full squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
AFG vs PAK: Live-streaming details
When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?- Date
Afghanistan vs Pakistan's 1st ODI match will be held on August 22, 2023.
When to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan?- Time
The 1st ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST/ 8:30 pm GMT.
Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played? Venue
The match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.
Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan live stream and broadcast?
AFG vs PAK Broadcast and live streaming details
India: Eurosport; Fancode
Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh: Eurosport
Australia: Fox Sports
USA: Willow TV
Afghanistan: RTA Sport
Pakistan: Tapmad TV; A Sports, PTV Sports
Canada: Willow TV