AC Milan's Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Serie A clash

Italian giants AC Milan has announced that two of their players (Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday ahead of the Serie A clash against Juventus.

Both the players featured in the Sunday away win against Benevento. They underwent molecular swab tests on Tuesday before the home clash with the Italian champions.

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement read.

“All team members were subjected to a further test today with negative results.”

AC Milan stay on top of the Serie A after being unbeaten this season. However, the team will be without suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali and injured players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia.

Juventus wing-backs Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro also tested positive for COVID-19 before the game, where Andrea Pirlo's side will look to reduce a 10-point gap to Milan.

(Inputs from Reuters)