Abu Dhabi T10 League: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction, livestream details

The 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will pit Northern Warriors against Morrisville Samp Army on Friday, December 2. This match will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Northern warriors have barely put up a fight this season. Out of a total of six games played, they have won just two and lost four. In their previous game, they played against the New York Strikers, and they lost in a nail-biting match. Morrisville Samp Army, on the other hand, is doing far better. They have eight points in their bag and have won four of their six games. In their previous game, they faced the Deccan Gladiators and defeated them to earn two crucial points.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army match details

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match starts Friday, December 2 at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST.



Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction

The Warriors are coming from a defeat in their last match. The Samp Army, on the other hand, must be feeling contended after having defeated the defending champions Gladiators in their last match. For the Warriors to take on the Samp Army, they must fire in unison. Fans should anticipate that Morrisville Samp Army will win on Friday because they appear to be a well-oiled machine.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army to win the match.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army predicted line-ups

Northern Warriors:

Usman Khan, Adam Lyth, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Kennar Lewis (wk), Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Irfan, Adam Hose, Isuru Udana.

Morrisville Samp Army:

Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza.

Where to watch Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army match, live stream details

The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.

The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army points table standing