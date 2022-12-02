Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves match prediction, livestream details
Story highlights
Abu Dhabi T10 League: The first match on Friday, December 2, will be played between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves. The match will go live at at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. As per predictions, the Chennai Braves will defeat the Bulls
Abu Dhabi T10 League: The first match on Friday, December 2, will be played between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves. The match will go live at at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST. As per predictions, the Chennai Braves will defeat the Bulls
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves lock horns on Friday, December 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This season has turned out to be terrible for the Delhi Bulls so far, who have managed to grab just one victory while suffering a total of four losses. In their most recent game, they lost a closely contested battle to the New York Strikers. On the flip side, the Chennai Braves were able to win two of their six games. Although they defeated the defending champions Deccan Gladiators, they were unable to maintain their winning streak as they lost to Team Abu Dhabi in their previous match.
Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match details
The 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will be played between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Also Read | Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Know full schedule, broadcast TV channels and live streaming-OTT in India & UAE
Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves match prediction
Both teams have recently suffered defeats in their last matches. Both are having trouble in the contest and will need to perform at their very best on Friday to win. The Chennai Braves are a well-balanced team, so supporters can anticipate that they will come out on top.
Prediction: The Chennai Braves will win the match.
Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves predicted line-ups
Delhi Bulls:
Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi
The Chennai Braves:
Dawid Malan, Daniel Lawrence, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza (c), James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Kobe Herft
Where to watch Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves match, live stream details
The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.
The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.
Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves points table standing
The Delhi Bulls are the worst performer of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 season. They are languishing at the last spot after having won just 1 game out of 6 matches. With 3 points in their bag, their net run rate is -1.022. Chennai Braves are faring in the same boat, frankly speaking. They are at the sixth spot, after having won 2 matches out of 6. With 4 points in their account, their net run rate is -0.825.