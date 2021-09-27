Absolutely hate the fact that it doesn't happen anymore: Usman Khawaja bats for India-Pakistan bilateral cricket to resume

Austalia batsman Usman Khawaja admitted he misses watching India and Pakistan play bilateral cricket against each other. Khawaja believes bilateral cricket between the two nations is the biggest thing world cricket is missing at present as he batted for the resumption of cricket between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries on the cricket pitch but the arch-rivals now meet only in major ICC competitions as bilateral cricket between the two countries has been stalled due to political tensions. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2013 and have since met only in ICC events.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Khawaja fondly spoke about his childhood days when he used to watch India and Pakistan play against each other with his parents and called for the ties to resume.

“The thing I miss most about international cricket and I know growing up watching my parents watch with, my dad watching cricket, it’s the India vs Pakistan matches. I absolutely hate the fact that it doesn’t happen anymore. I think it’s the biggest thing that cricket is missing and it’ll be such an amazing thing if we can get those two countries to play again,” Khawaja said on his YouTube channel.

Khawaja, a Pakistan-born Aussie cricketer, revealed he even discussed the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia. The left-hand batsman, who has played 44 Tests and 40 ODIs for Australia, believes cricket can bring the two nations together.

"It’s something I’ve been pushing with the ICC. I’ve had chats with the people at the ICC about this. I’ve had chats with Cricket Australia about this. I think it’s the one thing that can bring the two countries together," said Khawaja.

India and Pakistan last met each other in the 2019 ODI World Cup and will now lock horns in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The arch-rivals will open their T20 World Cup campaign against each other in a blockbuster clash in Dubai on October 24.