/Abhishek Sharma surpasses Suryakumar Yadav to set new T20I milestone at Gabba

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma has achieved a remarkable milestone in T20 international cricket. The left-handed batter has become the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is in terms of balls faced, continuing his fine form in the format. Abhishek took only 528 balls to complete 1,000 runs, making him the most efficient run-getter in T20Is when measured by balls faced. This record puts him ahead of several top players, including his teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who needed 573 balls to reach the mark.

England’s Phil Salt (599 balls) and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell (604 balls) are next on the list, showing how impressive Abhishek’s strike rate and consistency have been. The milestone came during the fifth T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (Nov 8). This innings was Abhishek’s 28th in T20 internationals, where he once again displayed his attacking intent at the top of the order.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In terms of innings played, Abhishek is now the second-fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs. Only Virat Kohli reached the mark faster, taking 27 innings. Other top Indian batters like KL Rahul (29 innings), Suryakumar Yadav (31 innings), and Rohit Sharma (40 innings) follow him on the list.

Overall, Abhishek stands fifth in the world when it comes to the fastest to 1,000 T20I runs. The top position belongs to Dawid Malan of England, who achieved the feat in just 24 innings. Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Devon Conway (New Zealand) are next, both taking 26 innings, while Kohli sits fourth with 27 innings.

Abhishek’s rise in international cricket has been quick, thanks to his fearless stroke play and ability to handle pressure. His record proves that he is not just a promising young talent but already among the most impactful T20 players in world cricket.