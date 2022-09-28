'A red storm is coming to Qatar': Michael Sheen's inspiring speech to Wales ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Welsh actor Michael Sheen's oration skills were lauded by many once again as he gave a stirring speech to the Wales football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year. Sheen, who has been a football fan all his life, showcased his passion for the country with some inspiring lines for the Wales players.

Sheen met the Wales players in their dressing room during a visit to their training facility earlier this week. He was presented a Wales shirt before he told the players he won't able to come to see them play in Qatar in the World Cup later this year. However, the actor said he would give them something which they can take with them to the World Cup.

"I couldn't come and see you and not give you something to go with. I'll try and customise what I did before and give you something to take with you," said Sheen before composing himself to produce one of the best dressing room speeches in the game.

"Yma o hyd. Yma o hyd. (We are still here, we are still here)," Sheen begun his speech.

"I hear the voices singing, speed your journey, bois, bois bach. A nation singing with one voice.

A song of hope, a song of defiance, a victory song that floats through the valleys like a red mist, that rolls over the mountain tops like crimson thunder.

A storm, a red storm, is coming to the gates of Qatar.It sparkles and crackles with the spirit of '58 and Jimmy Murphy's boys.

It turns the pages of the history books, and finds Rob's page, there, waiting to be written. Still waiting to be written.

What will you write there, boys? Dare you write your names on that page? Sixty-four years, and far from home. Far from the old land of our fathers," he went on.

It was nearly a five-minute long stirring speech from Sheen at the end of which, Wales captain Gareth Bale and other players met him and shook his hands. Sheen was also presented with a small gift from Bale as a gesture of appreciation.

Sheen's inspiring speech, enough to fire up any footballer in the world, has since gone viral on social media and has led to several football fans calling for his inclusion in the team's support staff for the World Cup, only for his dressing room pep talks.

The Bale-led side are in Group B alongside the likes of USA, Iran and England. Wales will open their World Cup campaign against the USA on November 2022.