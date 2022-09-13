'A big option for Team India' - Rohan Gavaskar shares Virat Kohli's ideal batting spot ahead of T20 World Cup

India ended their Asia Cup campaign on a disappointing note by failing to make it to the final. They were tournament-favourites prior to the multi-nation event but failed to get past the Super Four round after defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. While Rohit Sharma & Co. fell flat in pressure situations to bow out, the national side would be pleased seeing Virat Kohli return to form in the continental tournament, held in the UAE.

Kohli entered the multi-nation tournament with a strong of poor performances in the England tour before opting for a break in the West Indies tour, followed by skipping a second-stringed India's trip to Zimbabwe in mid-August. In the Asia Cup, the 33-year-old ended with second-most runs in the tournament, slamming 276 runs in five outings, and also ended his century drought to announce his return to form in style. His good returns will surely keep the team management in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup -- in Australia from October-November -- and hope for him to continue in a similar manner.

It is to be noted that Kohli's 71st international ton came when he opened the Indian innings, in Rohit's absence, during the Men in Blue's inconsequential Super Four clash versus Afghanistan in Dubai. Thus, former Indian batter Rohan Gavaskar feels the right-hander should continue to open in the shortest format.

“Look, in terms of should Virat be opening, I think it’s a great option. You look at his T20 numbers, they are outstanding. He averages about 55-57 and his strike rate is about 160. Those are phenomenal numbers. His last innings, again unbeaten innings of 122, tells you that he probably relishes opening as well,” Gavaskar said while interacting with Sports18.

"If memory serves me right, he wanted to open or he said he wanted to open in the Indian T20 league in this edition or the last edition, he said that’s the spot I want to be. So, it’s obviously something that he wants to do. So, it’s definitely a big option for the Indian team,” the former left-handed batsman added.

It will be interesting to see if Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team will opt to change the opening pair and promote Kohli up the order. Incase that happens, it will be intriguing to see where they slot white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul going ahead in the shortest format of the game.