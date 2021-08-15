75th Independence Day: PM Modi congratulates Tokyo Olympics stars, says 'inspired future generations'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the athletes who participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. India registered its best-ever performance at the Olympic Games with seven medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

PM Modi said, "The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."

"There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also said, "Sports has been made a part of mainstream education instead of being limited extra-curricular activity."

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra had earlier said, "Earlier, we used to watch it (flag hoisting ceremony) on TV & now we're personally going there. It's a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me."

With a mammoth 87.58m throw, the 23-year-old Chopra clinched India's maiden Olympics athletics. He became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008.

In his speech, PM Modi further added, "It's a major turning point for our country. In this decade we've to further speed up drive to bring in talent, technology and professionalism in sports in the country. It's a matter of pride that India's daughters are giving a splendid performance, be it Boards exams or Olympics."