PM Narendra Modi remembers freedom fighters, honours COVID-19 warriors and Olympians during Independence Day address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!".

(Photograph:ANI)