PM Narendra Modi remembers freedom fighters, honours COVID-19 warriors and Olympians during Independence Day address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.
Earlier in the morning, PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!".
(Photograph:ANI)
Flag hoisting ceremony
PM Modi hoisted the Indian national flag and the tricolour received a 'Rashtriya Salute'.
The celebrations, however, remained muted due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
(Photograph:ANI)
PM Modi remembers freedom fighters
As PM Modi began his speech, he honoured the freedom fighters who fought for India's freedom and sacrificed their lives.
"I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters," the PM said.
(Photograph:ANI)
PM Modi honours COVID-19 warriors
PM Modi honoured the COVID-19 warriors, during his speech, he said, "During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines & crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation."
(Photograph:ANI)
PM Modi greets athletes
PM Modi also greeted the athletes who made the nation proud as India finished with a best-ever Olympics performance during the recently concluded Tokyo Games with seven medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.
India's Tokyo Olympics contingent was invited by PM Modi as they watched the ceremonies live from the Red Fort.
PM Modi said, "The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."
(Photograph:ANI)
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Ahead of the speech, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. "Be it Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri or Jawaharlal Nehru, we are thankful to our leaders who brought Independence," PM Modi said during the speech,
(Photograph:ANI)
ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.
(Photograph:ANI)
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
A day before Independence Day, PM Modi announced the decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition.