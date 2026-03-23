/72.5m digital concurrent users during T20 World Cup final break global streaming records: ICC

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final broke viewership records in India alone, with the ICC confirming 72.5 million digital concurrent viewers at one point during the game. With a country of over 1.4 billion cheering for its cricket team chasing the T20 glory, streaming records were bound to be shattered, and it did on the second Sunday of March, when India beat the Kiwis to lift their third T20 World Cup title.

"The event was a showcase of just how much the sport is loved in cricket's most passionate market," ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said, in a commentary published in WPP Media's Sporting Nation. "The final... hit 72.5 million digital concurrent users, breaking the global streaming record," Gupta added, according to figures from Indian streaming partner JioHotstar.



Meanwhile, more viewers watched the grand finale on their television sets and across different platforms worldwide.

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What’s more astonishing about this concurrent number is that it broke the previous peak concurrency record of 65 million viewers recorded during the nail-biting semifinal between India and England in Mumbai, which held the record until the finale. That game alone, however, drew 619 million views on streaming platform JioHotstar, as the official records suggest, with the total viewing figures of the India vs New Zealand clash yet to be released.



While three of the four most-watched events on the streaming platforms are the ICC events, including India’s semifinal and final in this edition, and around 100,000 fans attending the summit clash at the venue itself, the recently-concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was, by far, the most-watched ICC global event ever.



Meanwhile, reports of a surge in viewership growth on ICC’s digital platform (ICC.tv) in Nepal, Germany and Japan, alongside a significant rise in viewership across different continents, including Brazil, Indonesia, China and Italy (the tournament’s participant), indicate cricket’s global growth.

