/7 unbreakable records of former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, check list

Sunil Gavaskar, also fondly known as the "Little Master", was one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, and he was also a key figure in world cricket during the 1970s and 80s. He played in an era when pitches were tough for batters to bat with his strong technique, courage and hunger for runs made him a nightmare for the bowlers. He was known especially for his solid defence and fearless approach against the pacers.

Gavaskar made his Test cricket debut in 1971 against the West Indies. Famous for playing without a helmet, he scored 10,122 runs in 125 Test matches in his Test cricket career. Gavaskar was also part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup.

From scoring a record 774 runs in his debut series to standing strong against teams like Pakistan and the Australians, Gavaskar’s career is filled with historic moments and records. Let's glance at some of his famous records.

7 unbreakable records of former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar

First to score 10,000 Test runs

In 1987, Sunil Gavaskar became the first cricketer to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, setting a high bar for consistency and skills.

Most Test centuries for 18 years

Gavaskar held the world record for most Test centuries (34) for more than 18 years until Sachin Tendulkar broke it in 2005 against Sri Lanka.

13 Test centuries against the West Indies

Gavaskar scored 13 centuries against the West Indies, one of the toughest bowling sides in the world during his era.

774 runs in debut series

Gavaskar scored 774 runs in his very first Test series against the West Indies in 1971, a record that still stands.

India’s first fielder (non-wicket-keeper) with 100+ catches

Besides batting, he was also a sharp fielder in the slips, grabbing 108 catches in Tests. He was the first Indian fielder (non-wicketkeeper) to cross 100 catches.

1000+ Test runs in a calendar year - Four times

He is the only batsman to have scored over 1000 Test runs in a calendar year on four separate occasions.