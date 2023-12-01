4th T20I: Bowlers maintain cool as India beat Australia in Raipur, win series

Bowlers maintained their cool as India beat Australia by 20 runs to win the 4th T20I in Raipur, taking the five-match series home. Axar Patel starred with the ball, returning with figures of three for 16, while seamers also contributed by showing composure and picking wickets at the right time. With one match left, India lead the series 3-1.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first, with both teams making several changes for the fourth match of the series. India got off to a flyer, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked in ominous touch. Although he got out inside the Powerplay, young Yashasvi hit 37 off 28, with six fours and one six.

Two wickets fell quickly soon after, including that of captain Suryakumar Yadav on a rare single-digit (1).

Ruturaj and Rinku Singh held the innings together, adding 48 runs for the fourth wicket. Following Gaikwad's wicket, Rinku and newcomer Jitesh Sharma upped the ante with handsome stroke play, smashing each bowler to all parts of the ground.

Though wickets fell in clusters in the end, India managed to post a relatively under-par total of 174 for nine.

Bowlers strike gold in Raipur

Australia began similarly, with World Cup final hero Travis Head going berserk. However, both openers were sent packing inside the Powerplay, as India managed to put a brake on the accelerating Aussie innings.

Ben McDermott, Tim David and Matthew Short tried to put India on the mat by playing aggressively, but Axar Patel's timely strikes kept India's nose in front. Two wickets to returning Deepak Chahar later in the innings had India in the driver's seat.

Captain Matthew Wade failed to replicate his magic, as Australia fell shy of the total by 20 runs.

A composed spell by Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan in the end overs ensured India crossed the line and won the match and series.