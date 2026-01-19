/T20 World Cup: ICC confident of Indian visa approvals for 42 Pakistan-origin players and staff

Following delays in the issuance of Indian visas for two Pakistani-origin English bowlers, Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid, for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is confident that a similar issue will not occur for the pending visas (around 42 Pakistani-origin and related players and support staff).

The assurance from cricket’s apex body has come amid tightened visa rules for Pakistani-origin players (across sports) travelling to India. While the Indian government has granted visas to the two English spinners, the ICC highlights that their cases are part of a wider pool of applications pending (waiting to be cleared), reiterating that the overall process is firmly on track.



Even though Pakistan will not play any of their scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India, an ESPNcricinfo report claims that nearly 42 applications are pending (of Pakistani origins) from several countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, the UAE, Bangladesh and the USA. Those included are not just players, but the support staff and even officials.

The Indian visa delays for the Pakistani descent players have become regular lately, owing to tense political relations between the two arch-rivals. However, this matter again gained prominence after the USA fast bowler Ali Khan claimed that his Indian visa had been denied for the marquee tournament.



The report also claims that the ICC has adopted a more hands-on approach this time; they are in constant touch with Indian High Commissions and consulates across several countries, ensuring the pending applications are being handled smoothly and without unnecessary hold-ups.



While Indian visas have been granted to players and officials from Canada and the Netherlands, the remaining teams (the USA, the UAE, Bangladesh and Italy) have their respective visa appointments scheduled for early next week. Cricket’s governing body is confident that everyone involved will receive their Indian visas in time (by January 31) for the first showpiece event of the year.

