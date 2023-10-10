11,000 security personnel to be deployed for India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad

Preparations are in full swing as India are set to host Pakistan in a marquee ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, as many as over 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others are set to be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the stadium for the smooth conduct of the match, a senior officer said told.

The official confirmed that the high-level security arrangements have been put in place following threats. A detailed meeting has been held between the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state DGP Vikas Sahay, G S Malik and other senior police officers in Gandhinagar to analyse and review the police's action plan.

Malik told while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, "Along with more than 7,000 police personnel, we will deploy nearly 4,000 home guards to secure the stadium and to maintain law and order in communally sensitive areas of the city during the match. In addition to these personnel, we will deploy three 'hit teams' and one anti-drone team of the NSG. Nine teams of our bomb detection and disposal squad will also be utilised."

"Apart from 13 companies of the state reserve police (SRP), we will deploy three companies of Rapid Action Force as part of our security setup. The RAF will keep a watch on communally sensitive areas of the city. To help people in case of a stampede, we have already prepared an evacuation plan and rehearsals are also going on at the stadium," Malik further claimed.

Talking about India and Pakistan's CWC 2023 performance so far, the home side were off to a winning start with a six-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday (Oct 8) in Chennai whereas Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs in their opener in Hyderabad last week.

So far, India have never lost to Pakistan in ODI World Cup history and enjoy a 7-0 lead in overall head-to-head record. Will Rohit Sharma & Co. keep their record intact or will Babar Azam-led Men in Green open their account versus their arch-rivals this time around? Only time will tell...

