/'Real possibility something bad will happen': FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in US under cloud of terrorism

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to begin in a month on June 11, is facing increased risk of terror attack at the matches in the USA which is co-hosting the tournament along with Mexico and Canada. A total fo 104 matches will be played in the Football World Cup and 78 of them are in the US across 13 cities including the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran is also not helping the case as the security officials in the USA are trying to make it a successful event.

FIFA World Cup 2026 under terror cloud?

THe US law enforcement agency FBI, in March, held an exercise to train agents for situations including domestic terrorism during the World Cup. The agents were called from throughout the country for this exercise, and one of them told UK-based news outlet Guardian: "It will be hard to control, given the environment and the number of locations of matches and watch parties across the United States. There is a very real possibility that something bad will happen."

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The agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said that they were 'alarmed at the scale of exercise' and conceded that "there’s a lot that needs to be dealt with" in terms of threats during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on the matter, Javed Ali, a former employee of FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as well as a senior director for counter-terrorism in national security council, also said: "We need to protect not only each venue, but all the other links in the chain that get to the point of the game. There are just so many games. There’s only so many resources to deploy to try to buy down risk against a number of different threats."

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