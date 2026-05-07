/Football World Cup | 'Will personally bring hot dog & Coke': FIFA chief on $2.3 million reselling price of final's tickets

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has defended the high prices of upcoming Football World Cup 2026 which starts June 11 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The fans across the globe are accusing FIFA of betrayal over high prices of tickets which Infantino says are as per the US market. FIFA is also reselling tickets through its official platform and some of the tickets of the final are prices at a whopping $2.3 million. Infantino, attending an event in the USA on Tuesday (May 5) laughed off the prices with a cheeky remark which involved him getting the patron a hot dog and a coke for buying a $2 million ticket to the FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

FIFA chief Infantino defends high resale prices of WC tickets

Speaking at Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Infantino addresses the concerns regarding high prices of tickets especially on resale, and said: "If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2 million, No. 1, it doesn't mean that the tickets cost $2 million, and No. 2, it doesn't mean that somebody will buy these tickets. And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience."

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Notably, FIFA charges 15 per cent each from the buyer and seller as purchase and selling fee on its official resale platform.

Infantino says ticket prices are as per US market

Other than being sold on resale platform, FIFA's prices for World Cup tickets have generally drawn criticism from the fans. Infantino, while saying that the prices are as per US market, says that money from tickets is used in making the sport stronger at grass root level across the world. Tickets for most group games of FIFA World Cup are priced in range of $380 to $4,105.